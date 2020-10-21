UrduPoint.com
South Africa To Host Second European Tour Event In November

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:10 PM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :A second tournament was added Wednesday to the South African leg of the European Tour/Sunshine Tour with an announcement that the Alfred Dunhill Championship will take place between November 26-29.

Leopard Creek Country Club, which borders the Kruger National Park, will once again host the event with the prize money increasing to 29 million rand ($1.8 million/1.5 million Euros).

Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal scored a dramatic one-stroke victory in the tournament last year, overcoming severely blistered feet in the final round to triumph.

It was also an historic edition as officials permitted competitors to wear shorts for the first time during a European Tour tournament owing to the stifling heat.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Joburg Open would be reintroduced to the European Tour/Sunshine Tour circuit with Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg staging the November 19-22 event.

The Joburg Open will herald the return of international golf to South Africa after a nine-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Details of the South African Open are expected to be disclosed Thursday with the Sun City resort in northwestern South Africa set to host the December 3-6 tournament.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: "Leopard Creek is one of the most unique venues on our Tour, and we are looking forward to returning there this year."Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel has lifted the Alfred Dunhill trophy four times and the list of winners also includes major title-holders Ernie Els, Justin Rose and Adam Scott.

