Southee Swing Masterclass Has West Indies On The Ropes

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 09:10 AM

Southee swing masterclass has West Indies on the ropes

Hamilton, New Zealand, Dec 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The West Indies were in dire straits at 30 for four in their second innings at tea on day three of the first Test against New Zealand, struggling to cope with a sustained Black Caps swing attack in Hamilton on Saturday.

Following on after being rolled in their first innings for 138, the West Indies trail New Zealand's first innings 519 for seven by 351 runs with only six wickets remaining.

Tim Southee has spearheaded the New Zealand swing-bowling masterclass with five of the 13 wickets to fall so far in the day.

He has one for 17 in the second innings to go with his four for 35 in the first innings.

Neil Wagner has taken four wickets with two each for Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson.

Injured West Indies wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich did not bat in their first innings, and their nine wickets fell within 38 overs.

After New Zealand bowled without success for 26 overs the previous day, the wickets began to tumble immediately in overcast conditions on Saturday as Southee claimed John Campbell and Shamarh Brooks in his first two overs.

Campbell, who took a boundary off Southee's first ball of the day, top-scored for the West Indies with 26 while Jason Holder was not out 25.

The top scorer in their second innings by tea was 12 by Darren Bravo, all from boundaries, before he was caught by Southee at second slip off Wagner.

