Spain's Sevilla Defeats Italy's Roma On Penalties, Wins UEFA Europa League

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 01, 2023 | 03:30 AM

Spain's Sevilla Defeats Italy's Roma on Penalties, Wins UEFA Europa League

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Spanish football club Sevilla on Wednesday beat Italy's Roma football club 4-1 on penalties in the final match and won the seventh UEFA Europa League title.

The final game between Sevilla and Roma in Hungary's capital Budapest ended in a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Sevilla has a unique record: it has played in seven UEFA Europa League finals and won them all, once against becoming the football club with the highest number of titles in the tournament.

