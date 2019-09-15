Squash semis on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :The semifinals of Boys Under-13 and Under-15 of National Junior Squash Championships would be played on Monday here at Mushaf Squash Complex.

After first two rounds of the tournament, 8 players in each category have qualified for the quarterfinals.

In U-13 Category quarterfinals, Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) beat Mehmood Mehboob 6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-5 (53 Min), Zuraiz Naeem (Pb) beat Varun Asif (Pb)11-4, 12-10, 11-9 (18 Min), Omar Arshad (Pb) beat Abdullah Nadeem (Pb) 7-11, 11-6, 4-11, 12-10, 11-9 (26 Min), Sakhiullah Tareen (PAF) beat Saim Asif (Pb) 11-, 11-8, 11-9 (29 Min).

In U-15 Category quarterfinals, Ammad (PAF) beat M Hanif (PAF) 11-5, 11-4, 11-3 (17 Min), Usman Nadeem (Pb) beat Shoaib Afzal (KP) 6-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 (25 Min), Mutahir Ali (KP) beat Azlan Khawar (Pb) 11-9, 7-11, 11-5, 9-11,11-5 (40 Min) , Humam Ahmed (PAF) beat Ashar Butt (PB) 8-11, 11-8, 11-3, 11-7 (33 Min).

Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) played brilliantly causing upset in quarterfinals by beating the No.1 Seed Mehmood Mehboob (Punjab). The match was played for 29 mins with Abdullah finally beating the top seed with some excellent stroke play.