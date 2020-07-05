UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka Batsman Mendis Arrested Over Fatal Crash

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 11:50 AM

Sri Lanka batsman Mendis arrested over fatal crash

Colombo, July 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was arrested Sunday after being allegedly involved in a fatal crash with a cyclist, who died instantly, just outside the country's capital Colombo, police said.

The 25-year-old batsman was driving an SUV at Panadura before dawn when the incident happened, police said.

Mendis has been named in the 16-player squad for a two-match home Test series against England in March, but the tour was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 3,000 people are killed annually in traffic accidents in Sri Lanka.

