UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Brings Back Perera, Pradeep Into T20 Squad

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 08:32 PM

Sri Lanka brings back Perera, Pradeep into T20 squad

Sri Lanka have recalled all-rounder Thisara Perera to the 15-member Twenty20 to play two matches against the visiting West Indies

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka have recalled all-rounder Thisara Perera to the 15-member Twenty20 to play two matches against the visiting West Indies.

The cricket board said right-arm medium-pacer Nuwan Pradeep, who was dropped from the three-match Twenty20 series against India earlier this year, was also brought back.

Sri Lanka retained the ODI squad with the exception of Dimuth Karunaratne who skippered the 50-overs team, but does not play in the shortest form of the game.

In the current three-match ODI series against West Indies, Sri Lanka has already won two and the series with one more match to be played in Kandy on Sunday.

The first Twenty20 is on Wednesday while the other will be on Friday.

Both matches will be played in Kandy.

The Sri Lanka squad:Lasith Malinga (captain), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep and Lahiru Kumara

Related Topics

India Cricket Sri Lanka Sandakan Kandy Dhananjaya De Silva Dasun Shanaka Kusal Mendis Avishka Fernando Sunday From

Recent Stories

National Assembly body receives briefing on Corona ..

2 minutes ago

The first Digital Sargodha Expo 2020 at Sargodha U ..

2 minutes ago

Erdogan denounces 'massacres' committed against Mu ..

2 minutes ago

New ramp inaugurated at Islamabad International Ai ..

2 minutes ago

NAPA announces International Performing Arts Festi ..

6 minutes ago

No Corona virus case reported in Rawalpindi

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.