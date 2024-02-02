Open Menu

Sri Lanka Openers Take Command In Afghanistan Test

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 02, 2024 | 08:33 PM

Sri Lanka openers take command in Afghanistan Test

Sri Lanka openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Nishan Madushka put on 80 quick runs in the first day's final session to unnerve Afghanistan in their one-off Test Friday

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Sri Lanka openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Nishan Madushka put on 80 quick runs in the first day's final session to unnerve Afghanistan in their one-off Test Friday.

The rapid partnership between Karunaratne (42) and Madushka (36) in the last 14 overs of the day left Sri Lanka trailing by 118 but the tourists wicketless.

They reached stumps in Colombo with a 5.71 run rate, vindicating new captain Dhananjaya de Silva's pledge to pursue an aggressive strategy.

Afghanistan were all out for 198 after tea with left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando taking four wickets and three apiece from spinner Prabath Jayasuriya and medium paceman Asitha Fernando.

The tourists were 109-2 after mainstay Rahmat Shah steadied them after a shaky start but Sri Lanka's bowlers began to make inroads after lunch.

Vishwa found sideways deliveries to trouble the Afghans, who lost their last six wickets for 43 runs -- Asitha clearing the final two in three deliveries.

Rahmat, Afghanistan's most experienced player who has featured in all their previous seven Tests, top-scored with an aggressive 91 that featured 13 boundaries.

A terrific one-handed catch from Sadeera Samarawickrama sent Rahmat back after a failed paddle sweep on a ball pitched on off-stump by Jayasuriya.

Vishwa took a good return catch to dismiss opening batsman Noor Ali Zadran for 31, breaking his 57-run stand for the second wicket with Rahmat.

Noor was making his debut at the unusual age of 35.

Nisha Madushka at gully took a low catch to dismiss Ikram Alikhil for 21.

Opener Ibrahim Zadran fell for a duck in the day's second ball.

The match, which is not part of the World Test Championship (WTC), will be followed by three ODIs in Kandy and three T20 matches in Dambulla.

Related Topics

Afghanistan T20 World Sri Lanka Kandy Colombo Noor Ali Zadran Rahmat Shah Dhananjaya De Silva Vishwa Fernando Asitha Fernando All From

Recent Stories

CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations ..

CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations in Jan 2024

8 minutes ago
 LESCO shutdown schedule

LESCO shutdown schedule

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priori ..

Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priority: Abdullah

9 minutes ago
 Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteriti ..

Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteritis

9 minutes ago
 Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable A ..

Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable Afghanistan

13 minutes ago
 Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year

Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year

13 minutes ago
QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address ..

QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address challenges

13 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Comm ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Commissioner Complex on February 5

13 minutes ago
 Mushahid stresses 'healing touch' for national sta ..

Mushahid stresses 'healing touch' for national stability

13 minutes ago
 Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election secu ..

Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election security in Hyderabad

12 minutes ago
 Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Gha ..

Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Ghag’

12 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports