Sri Lanka Sweep Bangladesh Test Series With Crushing Win

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 03, 2024 | 06:54 PM

Lahiru Kumara finished with 4-50 to help Sri Lanka thump Bangladesh by 192 runs in the second Test and sweep the two-match series 2-0 on Wednesday

Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Lahiru Kumara finished with 4-50 to help Sri Lanka thump Bangladesh by 192 runs in the second Test and sweep the two-match series 2-0 on Wednesday.

The fast bowler dismissed last man Khaled Ahmed to wrap up a one-sided contest before lunch on the fifth day in Chittagong.

Hosts Bangladesh, chasing a mammoth 511 in their second innings, added just 50 after resuming on 268-7.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz staged a lone fight to stay unbeaten on 81 after completing his sixth Test half-century.

With a Sri Lankan triumph all but inevitable when the day began, Mehidy played some positive strokes to bring up his fifty off 68 balls.

He lost overnight partner Taijul islam for 14 when the batsman drove off-spinner Kamindu Mendis to Nishan Madushka at gully.

Kamindu finished with 3-32 to go with his unbeaten 92 with the bat in the first innings, earning him the man of the match award.

He was also named player of the series after scoring a hundred in both innings of the first Test.

"The bowlers did their basics on this wicket and the batters did their job as well," Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva said.

"The batters were a bit disappointed about not getting runs in the first Test, but we have experienced players. I was confident they would get runs," he added.

"There wasn't a lot of spin on offer. So I thought about reverse swing as a way to get wickets. The pacers were really on the spot."

Sri Lankan pacers accounted for 33 of the 40 Bangladesh wickets to fall, a rare feat on Bangladesh's generally spin-friendly pitches.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said the home side's poor showing for the red-ball series would provoke some soul-searching.

"If you look at our batting, everyone got set but didn't get a big score. That's something to think about," he said.

"If you get set, you have to make a score. We have to play more first-class cricket."

Sri Lanka won the first Test in Sylhet by 328 runs.

They also triumphed in the three-match T20 series 2-1 but lost the one-day international series by the same margin.

Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe for five T20s in May in their next international engagement, ahead of the T20 World Cup starting in June.

More Stories From Sports