Sri Lanka Win Toss, Bat Against India In Third T20

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 27, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Sri Lanka win toss, bat against India in third T20

Dharamsala, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat against India as they hunt for a consolation win in the third Twenty20 international on Sunday.

The tourists, who have already lost the three-match series after losing the first two, made two changes to their team in the Himalayan hill town of Dharamsala.

Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay come in place of Praveen Jayawickrama and Kamil Mishara.

"It seems like a very good wicket. We want to win one game for pride and this is a good opportunity for boys to make it 2-1," Shanaka said at the toss.

India skipper Rohit Sharma, who becomes the most capped T20I player overtaking Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (124 matches), said he would have bowled first had he won the toss.

"We wanted to bowl first, want to keep challenging to get better as a team, every opportunity counts," the 34-year-old Rohit said.

On his T20I journey, he said, "It's a great feeling representing your country in 125 T20Is, feels good, look to continue playing for many more years.

" India have made four changes with Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj making the XI.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan was ruled out ahead of the match after getting hit on the helmet while batting in the previous match.

Kishan's scans have come normal but the medical team will monitor his "signs of concussion".

Teams India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)tv umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

