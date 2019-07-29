SSGC, Pakistan Navy, Army & PCAA move to q-finals in 28th PFF National Challenge Football Cup

Sui Southern Gas Company, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Army and Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan (PCAA) took berth into the quarter-finals of the ongoing 28th PFF National Challenge Football Cup being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Sui Southern Gas Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Army and Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan (PCAA) took berth into the quarter-finals of the ongoing 28th PFF National Challenge Football Cup being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Monday.

Sui Southern Gas Company secured 4 points from a win and draw after playing two matches in the group-B and emerged as winner, followed by Pakistan navy with three points from a win and a lost while ptv in the group took one point after a draw match.

Pakistan Army got 7 points after playing three matches in the group, secured victory in two matches and one playing one draw matches while PCAA played three matches, one match win and two draw by securing 5 points, followed by PFF Tigers with two points with two draw matches and Pakistan Railways got one point of a draw match.

Now in the first quarter-final PAF will face Pakistan Wapda, SSGC will face PCAA in the second quarter-finals, KRL will face Pakistan Police in the third quarter-finals while in the fourth quarter-final Pakistan Army will play against Pakistan Navy.

Earlier, in the last group matches SSGC edged past Pakistan Navy by 2-1 in a thrilling match fought on rattling pace as both the teams made some good rallies of attacks which were largely enjoyed by the sitting spectators.

SSGC took the lead through right winger Saad Ullah on the field attempt in the 37th minute when he got a free ball from mid-fielder Ibrahim in the danger zone.

Saad Ullah zoomed quickly and slammed in a beautiful goal on the field attempt.

After taking lead, SSGC put in more pressure to double the lead but till the end of the first session play they were failed to do so. At half-time SSGC was leading by 1-0. It was the second session Pakistan Navy also kept up pressure despite conceding a goal as a result Navy succeeded in leveling the tally 1-1 when Farhman Ullah slammed in a beautiful goal on the field attempt.

When both the teams SSGC and Pakistan Navy were locked 1-1, it was SSGC again took the lead through center striker Zakir Lashari in the dying moments and thus marched into victory by making the tally 2-1.

In the second match Pakistan Army and PCAA played a 2-2 draw. Civil Aviation Authority Pakistan took the lead in the 6th minute when Muhammad Waheed scored a beautiful goal on the field attempt but soon Muhammad Nasir tied the tally through field attempt in the 12th minute. At half-time both the teams were locked 1-1.

It was the second session in which both Pakistan Army and CAA raided on each other territories and made some good rallies of attacks as a result Army took the lead in the 51st minute through Muhammad Nasir, the left winger but this time Muhammad Waheed tied the tally in the 63rd minute., Army got two each goal scoring chances through Nouman and Majeed but they saw their attempt went wide from the goal-post. Thus the match ended in a draw 2-2.