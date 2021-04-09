St. Petersburg, Baku, Budapest Ready to Ease Quarantine for Foreign Fans at Euro 2020

St. Petersburg, Baku and Budapest are ready to ease coronavirus quarantine restrictions, so that foreign fans could attend the games of the European Football Championship (EURO 2020), while other host countries cannot take such a step, UEFA said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) St. Petersburg, Baku and Budapest are ready to ease coronavirus quarantine restrictions, so that foreign fans could attend the games of the European Football Championship (EURO 2020), while other host countries cannot take such a step, UEFA said on Friday.

"Only three host countries are planning exemptions from entry restrictions and requirements. Ticket holders travelling to Baku, Budapest and St. Petersburg may be able to benefit from special procedures that will exempt them from entry bans or quarantine requirements," the statement says

Anyone wishing to return tickets for UEFA EURO 2020 matches can do so via the UEFA ticketing portal by April 22 to receive a full refund, UEFA said.

UEFA will determine after April 22 whether the quotas for UEFA EURO 2020 matches have been exceeded; extra tickets will be canceled by voting.

St. Petersburg is logistically ready to host EURO 2020 matches if they are transferred from Rome, Bilbao, Dublin and Munich, Alexei Sorokin, the chief of UEFA EURO 2020 Organizing Committee in St. Petersburg, told Sputnik.

"St. Petersburg is logistically absolutely ready to transfer matches from these four cities. We continue to work, the degree of readiness is very high," Sorokin said.

UEFA will decide on the fate of the UEFA EURO 2020 matches in Rome, Bilbao, Dublin and Munich on April 19.