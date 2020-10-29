UrduPoint.com
Statement On Meeting With PSL Franchisees

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 06:19 PM

Statement on meeting with PSL franchisees

The Pakistan Cricket Board and franchisees continue to progress on the matters positively

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020) The Pakistan Cricket Board and franchisees continue to progress on the matters positively.

An open, honest and amicable discussion took place; a presentation was made to the franchise owners by the PCB around the future business models.

The franchisees will now digest and discuss the options presented and revert.

All parties are working towards a quick resolution. In the meantime, plans for the upcoming HBL PSL competitions remain in full swing.

More Stories From Sports

