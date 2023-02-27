UrduPoint.com

Steen Olsen Wins Tahoe World Cup Slalom After Ginnis Disqualified

Muhammad Rameez Published February 27, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Steen Olsen wins Tahoe World Cup slalom after Ginnis disqualified

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Norway's Alexander Steen Olsen won the Palisades Tahoe World Cup slalom on Sunday, claiming his first World Cup win by five-hundredths of a second over compatriot Timon Haugan.

The 21-year-old had to wait an agonizingly long time to know whether his first career podium would be a victory as the race jury examined video to determine whether AJ Ginnis had in fact missed a gate on the way to the fastest combined time of the day.

Eventually Ginnis, who gave Greece a first ever alpine World Championships medal with his slalom silver at Courcheval a week ago, was indeed disqualified.

"It's so unbelievable and I just don't know what to say," Steen Olsen said. "It's so crazy." Bulgarian Albert Popov delivered a storming second run to jump from 25th after the first run to a share of third place alongside France's Clement Noel -- who had led after the first leg but ended up tied for bronze 24-hundredths back.

Wind-driven snow made things difficult all day, the weather only worsening as the second run wore on.

"Visibility was a challenge, but the conditions actually were pretty OK," Steen Olsen said. "You've just got to believe in yourself and go." The race didn't affect the top of the overall standings as Switzerland's Marco Odermatt and the man chasing him, Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, didn't compete.

Odermatt, who won two gold medals at the World Champinoships this month, remained 386 points ahead of Kilde with nine races remaining.

Norway's Lucas Braathen remained atop the slalom standings, his seventh-placed finish pushing his total to 466 points in the discipline, 32 ahead of compatriot Henrik Kristoffersen.

Palisades Tahoe, which hosted the Olympic Games in 1960 under its former name of Squaw Valley -- was hosting World Cup races for the first time since women competed there in 2017.

The men's circuit now heads to Aspen, Colorado, for two downhills and a super G next week.

Related Topics

Weather World Snow France Timon Man Alpine Switzerland Greece Women Sunday 2017 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze All From Share Top Race

Recent Stories

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims i ..

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims in Syria, Türkiye

11 hours ago
 Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s de ..

Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s delegation

11 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Bahrain attend luncheon

12 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of ..

UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of industrial agreements

13 hours ago
 64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during ..

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022

14 hours ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.