Suryakumar Yadav Under Fire For Shaking Hands With ACC President Mohsin Naqvi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 10, 2025 | 03:58 PM
Controversy erupts ahead of T20 Asia Cup 2025 even before ournament’s first ball was bowled
DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2025) Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has come under fire after a video of him shaking hands with Asian cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi and Pakistan captain Salman Agha went viral on social media.
The controversy erupted ahead of the T20 Asia Cup 2025, even before the tournament’s first ball was bowled. Speaking at the joint captains’ press conference, Yadav told reporters, “Aggression always belongs on the field. I don’t think you can play this game without aggression. I am very excited to take the field.”
At the end of the event, Yadav was seen warmly shaking hands with Salman Agha and exchanging greetings with Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister. The footage quickly spread online, sparking outrage among sections of Indian social media users.
On X (formerly Twitter), one user lashed out: “The Indian captain shaking hands and posing with Pakistan’s Interior Minister is the height of shamelessness.
Mohsin Naqvi’s hands are stained with blood — he threatened India during Operation Sandor.”
Another user, identified as Rajiv, called the gesture “disgraceful,” saying: “Yadav shook hands with a man who recently threatened India after Operation Sandor. How do they even look at themselves in the mirror? These people kill our innocents, and we are greeting them — it’s shameful.”
Several others accused Yadav and the board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of “betrayal,” with one comment reading: “This treachery will never be forgotten by the nation.”
The incident highlights how sporting diplomacy in South Asia continues to face resistance amid strained political ties between India and Pakistan, where even routine gestures of courtesy can trigger major online backlash.
