Karishma Kapoor seeks share in late ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor’s INR30,000 Crore Estate

(@Abdulla99267510)

Karishma claimed her children’s rightful share in the estate while Priya Sachdev’s lawyer strongly objected, accusing actress of resurfacing only for financial gain

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2025) Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor has approached the court demanding a share in the INR30,000 crore estate of her late ex-husband, businessman Sanjay Kapoor.

The case, filed after Sanjay Kapoor’s sudden death earlier this year, involves a legal battle between Karishma Kapoor, Sanjay’s current wife Priya Sachdev Kapoor, and his mother Rani Kapoor. Karishma, representing her children, argued that they had been “unlawfully deprived” of their father’s inheritance.

Appearing before the court, Karishma claimed her children’s rightful share in the estate while Priya Sachdev’s lawyer strongly objected, accusing the actress of resurfacing only for financial gain. “Karishma Kapoor was absent from the picture for nearly 15 years, and now she has come forward only to demand inheritance,” the lawyer argued.

At the heart of the dispute lies a will dated March 21, 2025, which reportedly bequeaths Sanjay Kapoor’s entire fortune and assets solely to Priya Sachdev. According to the petition, Priya and her associates allegedly withheld the will for several weeks before presenting it at a family meeting on July 30.

Sanjay Kapoor passed away on June 12, 2025, in London after suffering a fatal heart attack. The incident occurred shortly after he was stung by a bee during a polo match. His last rites were performed on June 19 in New Delhi.

The case has quickly become one of the most high-profile inheritance disputes in recent years, given the staggering value of the estate and the involvement of a prominent Bollywood figure.

The court proceedings are expected to attract widespread media attention as the battle over Sanjay Kapoor’s fortune unfolds.