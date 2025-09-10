- Home
- Showbiz
- Bollywood
- Karishma Kapoor seeks share in late ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor’s INR30,000 Crore Estate
Karishma Kapoor Seeks Share In Late Ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor’s INR30,000 Crore Estate
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 10, 2025 | 04:09 PM
Karishma claimed her children’s rightful share in the estate while Priya Sachdev’s lawyer strongly objected, accusing actress of resurfacing only for financial gain
NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2025) Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor has approached the court demanding a share in the INR30,000 crore estate of her late ex-husband, businessman Sanjay Kapoor.
The case, filed after Sanjay Kapoor’s sudden death earlier this year, involves a legal battle between Karishma Kapoor, Sanjay’s current wife Priya Sachdev Kapoor, and his mother Rani Kapoor. Karishma, representing her children, argued that they had been “unlawfully deprived” of their father’s inheritance.
Appearing before the court, Karishma claimed her children’s rightful share in the estate while Priya Sachdev’s lawyer strongly objected, accusing the actress of resurfacing only for financial gain. “Karishma Kapoor was absent from the picture for nearly 15 years, and now she has come forward only to demand inheritance,” the lawyer argued.
At the heart of the dispute lies a will dated March 21, 2025, which reportedly bequeaths Sanjay Kapoor’s entire fortune and assets solely to Priya Sachdev. According to the petition, Priya and her associates allegedly withheld the will for several weeks before presenting it at a family meeting on July 30.
Sanjay Kapoor passed away on June 12, 2025, in London after suffering a fatal heart attack. The incident occurred shortly after he was stung by a bee during a polo match. His last rites were performed on June 19 in New Delhi.
The case has quickly become one of the most high-profile inheritance disputes in recent years, given the staggering value of the estate and the involvement of a prominent Bollywood figure.
The court proceedings are expected to attract widespread media attention as the battle over Sanjay Kapoor’s fortune unfolds.
Recent Stories
Karishma Kapoor seeks share in late ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor’s INR30,000 Crore ..
Suryakumar Yadav under fire for shaking hands with ACC President Mohsin Naqvi
Multan at risk as South Punjab faces critical flood situation, warns DG PDMA
Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over next 24 hours
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025
WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..
Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Karishma Kapoor seeks share in late ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor’s INR30,000 Crore Estate1 minute ago
-
Theatre and music classes in NAPA to commence from15th2 days ago
-
Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows2 days ago
-
Netflix secures global rights to stream Riyadh Season’s Six Kings Slam tennis showdown5 days ago
-
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry5 days ago
-
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack5 days ago
-
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response6 days ago
-
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge6 days ago
-
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan faces legal trouble in India7 days ago
-
Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry8 days ago
-
Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship8 days ago
-
NAPA to suspends classes and performances13 days ago