Swat, Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand Secure Victories In KP Inter-College Games Men Cricket

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Peshawar, Bannu and Hazara recorded victories against their respective rivals in the Girls cricket event part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-College Games being played here at Shama Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Director Female Games Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rashida Ghaznavi was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the matches, the players of all the participating teams of eight zones were introduced to her.

Director Operation Aziz Ullah Jan, Deputy Director Jamshed Baloch, Arshad Hussain, Cricket Coordinator KP Raham Bibi, Deputy Director sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Mariyyah Samnin, Farhad Sami, Salma Faiz, Najma Qazi, officials and players were also present.

In the first match, Government College Swat defeated Government Post Graduate College Bannu by 33. Swat College played first and scored 122 runs in the allotted overs, Osama scored 82 runs and Mohammad Ayaz scored 12 runs. On behalf of Bannu College, Shahid Khan, Shahzeb and Fayaz dismissed one player each.

In reply, Bannu College team scored 89 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Kashif 25, Shahid 13 and Zubair 12 were outstanding.

On behalf of Swat College, Abbas Ali and Usama Khan took 2 wickets each while Nasir Khan and Falak Noor took one wicket each.

In the second match, Dera Ismail Khan Zone defeated Hazara Zone by three runs. Dera Ismail Khan batted first and scored 76 runs, Ehtsham with 19 and Bari with 11. On behalf of Hazara, Muzamal took three wickets, while Muhammad Asif and Sattar took two wickets each, Tahseen and Hamza took one wicket each.

In response, Hazara Zone scored 73 runs for the loss of 5 wickets, Muhammad Asif was outstanding with 32 and Talha 17 runs, Dera Ismail Khan's Ehtsham got two, Foud and Abdullah got one each. In the third match, Government Post Graduate College Malakand defeated Government Post Graduate College Swabi by 5 runs. Malakand College scored 121 while batting first, Inzamam 45, Kamran 37 and Shakeel 23 were the highlights, Uzair dismissed two players for Swabi College.

In response, the Swabi College team scored 116 runs for the loss of 5 wickets, Uzair scored 60 runs and Ismail scored 20 runs. For Malakand College, Inzamam and Kamran took two wickets while Akhtar took the wicket.

More Stories From Sports

