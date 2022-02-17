UrduPoint.com

Switzerland's Gisin Retains Olympic Combined Title, Shiffrin Out

Muhammad Rameez Published February 17, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Switzerland's Michelle Gisin produced a dominant slalom run to retain her Olympic alpine combined title on Thursday as Mikaela Shiffrin failed to finish, leaving her without an individual medal at these Games

Gisin, sitting 12th fastest after the downhill, turned on the afterburners in the slalom to clock a combined total of 2min 25.67sec.

Swiss teammate and two-time former world champion Wendy Holdener claimed silver, 1.05sec behind, while Italy's Federica Brignone took bronze at 1.85sec.

