T20 Women Cricket Tournament Concludes
Muhammad Rameez Published January 10, 2024 | 07:12 PM
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Happy Women Cricket Club won the T20 women cricket tournament, played at Iqbal Stadium, here on Wednesday.
The club beat Railways Women Club by 8 wickets. The Railway club batted first and made 145 runs while the Happy Club achieved the target in 18.
5 overs.
The winning team was awarded with prizes and trophy. President District Wrestling Association Ali Raza, Iqbal Stadium caretaker Naveed Nazir and others were present.