T20 women cricket tournament concludes

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Happy Women Cricket Club won the T20 women cricket tournament, played at Iqbal Stadium, here on Wednesday.

The club beat Railways Women Club by 8 wickets. The Railway club batted first and made 145 runs while the Happy Club achieved the target in 18.

5 overs.

The winning team was awarded with prizes and trophy. President District Wrestling Association Ali Raza, Iqbal Stadium caretaker Naveed Nazir and others were present.