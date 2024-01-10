Open Menu

T20 Women Cricket Tournament Concludes

Muhammad Rameez Published January 10, 2024 | 07:12 PM

T20 women cricket tournament concludes

The Happy Women Cricket Club won the T20 women cricket tournament, played at Iqbal Stadium, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Happy Women Cricket Club won the T20 women cricket tournament, played at Iqbal Stadium, here on Wednesday.

The club beat Railways Women Club by 8 wickets. The Railway club batted first and made 145 runs while the Happy Club achieved the target in 18.

5 overs.

The winning team was awarded with prizes and trophy. President District Wrestling Association Ali Raza, Iqbal Stadium caretaker Naveed Nazir and others were present.

