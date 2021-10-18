T20 World Cup 2021: Dutch set the target of 107 for Ireland

(@FahadShabbir)

Ireland pacer Curtis Campher showed remarkable performance by taking four wickets in as many balls in T20Is.

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2021) Netherland scored 106 in 20 overs against Ireland in the third match of T20 World Cup today.

Curtis Campher, the Ireland pace bowler, joined Lasith Malinga and Rashid Khan as the only men with the remarkable feat of taking four wickets in as many balls in T20Is.

Campher's heroics came in the 10th over of the Netherlands' innings against Ireland in their opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

He was bowling his second over for the day, having gone for 12 runs first up.

Varying his length through the over and angling the ball in, he sent back Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate and Scott Edwards to take a hat-trick, before adding Roelof van der Merwe to his victims.

The Dutch won the toss and opted to bat first but it got off to a disastrous start as opener Ben Cooper run out from his first ball and just the third delivery of the innings.

Some misunderstanding between Cooper and fellow opener Max O’Dowd left Simi Singh with the simple task of throwing it to bowler Paul Stirling to whip off the bails.

There was still a need for a third-umpire review, despite Cooper being well short of his ground, as Stirling knocked off one of the bails before the ball had arrived. However, the other bail was not dislodged until Stirling had the ball in his hands, so the run-out was ruled valid.

A solid partnership between O’Dowd and Colin Ackermann, however, pushed the Dutch recovery, with the pair steering their side to 50/2 with nine overs of the innings gone.