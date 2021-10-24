UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan To Chase The Target Of 152 Runs To Beat India

Sun 24th October 2021 | 08:57 PM



Pakistani bowlers showed excellent performance by building pressure on Indian batsmen.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 24th, 2021) India has set the target of 152 runs for Pakistan in the 16th match of T20 World Cup at Dubai International cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first against arch-rival India in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Shaheen Afridi sent Virat Kohli, who took charge of India's resurgence, off for 57 runs in turn claiming the sixth and crucial wicket for Pakistan.

The two sides last clashed three years ago in the 2019 50-over World Cup.

There is huge enthusiasm around the game as it underlines the enduring charm of the match-up between arch-rivals.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Indian counterpart Virat Kohli, however called it just another game, but the actual situation is totally opposite the reality.

Virat Kohli-led India has beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups.

Pakistan, however, go into the contest with 10 wins in a row in the United Arab Emirates, their home away from home for most of the last decade.

