Open Menu

Tai Chi Chuan: A Slow-motion Exercise With Remarkable Benefits

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 25, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Tai Chi Chuan: A slow-motion exercise with remarkable benefits

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Tai Chi Chuan is a perfect exercise that effectively alleviates stress, anxiety, and depression, while simultaneously improving strength, endurance, coordination, and balance.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Trainer Muhammad Ishaq told that Tai Chi is a healing exercise that combines movement, meditation, and controlled breathing. "It is often referred to as a form of traditional Chinese medicine and believed to have curative properties for various ailments", he added.

Ishaq emphasized that Tai Chi focuses on how the body functions rather than how it appears, offering a means to age gracefully with fewer complications. He said that the practice also enhances balance and attention span while boosting the immune system.

Shedding light on his research that is published in an international journal "Effects of Tai Chi Chuan Exercise on the Physical and Mental Health of the General Public," Ishaq revealed that 286 participants were engaged in one-hour Tai Chi sessions twice a week for two months and as a result of exercise, participants experienced significant improvements in health.

He explained that the exercise improved in physical measurements such as blood pressure and general health, and mental aspects like role-emotional, vitality, and mental health.

Ishaq stated that Tai Chi involves slow-motion, low-impact movements that challenge the misconception that it is only suitable for older individuals or lacks effectiveness as a form of exercise. "A 100-year-old man and a ten-year-old boy can practice it together," he added.

Ishaq revealed that despite its popularity among 30 million people worldwide, Tai Chi Chuan remains relatively unnoticed in Pakistan. To address this, he emphasized the need to promote the practice at schools and colleges.

He also recommended to incorporate the 18 basic Tai Chi movements into daily routines and highlighted the importance of hiring qualified trainers, maintaining a disciplined routine, getting 6-8 hours of sleep, and following a balanced diet for a healthy lifestyle.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan China Man Sunday Blood Million Depression

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acce ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on National Day

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acces ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

11 hours ago
 MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Progra ..

MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Programming Challenge

11 hours ago
UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir o ..

UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir of Qatar on accession anniversa ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ce ..

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ceasefire violation

14 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

16 hours ago
 UAE to participate in International Paralympic Com ..

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Forum

17 hours ago
 UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of ..

UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of Independence of First Order

17 hours ago
 National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in ..

National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in preventing drug addiction and ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports