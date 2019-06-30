Team Russia Leads in Medal Count at European Games in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Team Russia was indisputably atop the medals table at European Games in Minsk on Sunday even as the last championships were concluding on Sunday.

Russia has won 39 gold, 19 silver and 35 bronze medals.

Second-ranked Belarus holds 22 golds, 14 silvers and 25 bronzes.

The official closing ceremony of the 2nd European Games will take place later on Sunday. The games, billed as the continent's biggest sports forum, saw over 4,000 athletes from 50 countries compete for 200 sets of medals in 23 disciplines.