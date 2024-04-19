Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM
Results from the ATP Barcelona Open on Friday
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) results from the ATP Barcelona Open on Friday (x denotes seeding):
Quarter-finals
Tomas Etcheverry (ARG x13) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR x12) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/1)
Casper Ruud (NOR x3) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 6-4, 6-3
Playing later
Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5)
Arthur Fils (FRA x16) Vs Dusan Lajovic (SRB)
