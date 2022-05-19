Tennis: ATP Geneva Open results - 1st update

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :results from the ATP Geneva Open on Wednesday (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice): 2nd rd Ilya Ivashka bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x3) 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 6-3 Joao Sousa (POR) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO x5) 6-4, 6-3 Tallon Griekspoor (NED) bt Johan Nikles (SUI) 6-3, 7-5 Reilly Opelka (USA x4) bt Christopher O'Connell (AUS) 6-3, 7-5Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) bt Federico Delbonis (ARG x7) 1-6, 7-5, 7-5Casper Ruud (NOR x2) bt Benoit Paire (FRA) 6-3, 6-1