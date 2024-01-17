Open Menu

Tennis: Australian Open Results - Collated

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 17, 2024 | 10:28 PM

Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

Collated results on day four of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Collated results on day four of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

2nd round

Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

Tomas Etcheverry (ARG x30) bt Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Adrian Mannarino (FRA x20) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-3, 6-3, 1-6, 2-6, 6-3

Ben Shelton (USA x16) bt Christopher O'Connell (AUS) 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5)

Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Hugo Gaston (FRA) 6-0, 6-3, 6-1

Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x22) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 6-2

Luca Van Assche (FRA) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x25) 6-3, 3-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-0

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x7) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-2, 7-6 (7/4)

Jannik Sinner (ITA x4) bt Jesper de Jong (NED) 6-2, 6-2, 6-2

Sebastian Baez (ARG x26) bt Daniel Galan (COL) 7-5, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

Tomas Machac (CZE) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x17) 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5)

Karen Khachanov (RUS x15) bt Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 6-3, 6-0, 6-3

Flavio Cobolli (ITA) bt Pavel Kotov (RUS) 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2

Sebastian Korda (USA x29) bt Quentin Halys (FRA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Women's singles

2nd round

Elina Avanesyan (RUS) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x8) 6-4, 6-4

Marta Kostyuk (UKR) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x25) 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (10/6)

Maria Timofeeva (RUS) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 1-6, 6-4, 6-1

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x10) bt Alina Korneeva (RUS) 6-1, 6-2

Magdalena Frech (POL) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x16) 6-4, 7-6 (7/2)

Anastasia Zakharova (RUS) bt Kaja Juvan (SLO) 6-1, 6-1

Alycia Parks (USA) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x32) 7-5, 6-4

Cori Gauff (USA x4) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2

Mirra Andreeva (RUS) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x6) 6-0, 6-2

Diane Parry (FRA) bt Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) 7-5, 6-2

Storm Hunter (AUS) bt Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Barbora Krejcíková (CZE x9) bt Tamara Korpatsch (GER) 6-2, 6-2

Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-2, 6-3

Paula Badosa (ESP) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 6-2, 6-3

Lesya Tsurenko (UKR x28) bt Rebeka Masarova (ESP) 6-3, 6-4

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Brenda Fruhvirtová (CZE) 6-3, 6-2

Related Topics

USA Storm Melbourne Magdalena Thompson Hun Ita Van Women Australian Open Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan declares 2024 as “Green World Solidar ..

Azerbaijan declares 2024 as “Green World Solidarity Year”: Amb Farhadov

5 minutes ago
 IHC rejects request to stay trial of Bibi's marria ..

IHC rejects request to stay trial of Bibi's marriage case

8 minutes ago
 Fake news - a biggest threat to democracy & journa ..

Fake news - a biggest threat to democracy & journalism: Solangi

8 minutes ago
 Traders demand to shift the poultry market from ci ..

Traders demand to shift the poultry market from city

8 minutes ago
 China achieves high quality development targets in ..

China achieves high quality development targets in 2023: Chinese CG

13 minutes ago
 ECP warns against false info from fake CEC WhatsAp ..

ECP warns against false info from fake CEC WhatsApp account

13 minutes ago
Poor inflows leads to reduction of outflows to on ..

Poor inflows leads to reduction of outflows to only 100 cusecs from Mangla Dam

13 minutes ago
 Lt. Gen.(Retd) Hidayatur Rehman sworn in as as AJK ..

Lt. Gen.(Retd) Hidayatur Rehman sworn in as as AJK PSC Chairman

13 minutes ago
 Weather ,environment plays important role in asthm ..

Weather ,environment plays important role in asthma attacks : Dr.Zulfiqar

13 minutes ago
 Alternative Dispute Resolution essential to allevi ..

Alternative Dispute Resolution essential to alleviate strain on judiciary: Musha ..

6 minutes ago
 Election campaign gains momentum in KP as politica ..

Election campaign gains momentum in KP as political heavyweights trying to attra ..

6 minutes ago
 Heavy snow, freezing rain hamper German travel

Heavy snow, freezing rain hamper German travel

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports