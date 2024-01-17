Tennis: Australian Open Results - Collated
Collated results on day four of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday
Collated results on day four of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):
Men's singles
2nd round
Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3
Tomas Etcheverry (ARG x30) bt Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
Adrian Mannarino (FRA x20) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-3, 6-3, 1-6, 2-6, 6-3
Ben Shelton (USA x16) bt Christopher O'Connell (AUS) 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5)
Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Hugo Gaston (FRA) 6-0, 6-3, 6-1
Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x22) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 6-2
Luca Van Assche (FRA) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x25) 6-3, 3-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-0
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x7) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-2, 7-6 (7/4)
Jannik Sinner (ITA x4) bt Jesper de Jong (NED) 6-2, 6-2, 6-2
Sebastian Baez (ARG x26) bt Daniel Galan (COL) 7-5, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4
Tomas Machac (CZE) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x17) 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5)
Karen Khachanov (RUS x15) bt Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 6-3, 6-0, 6-3
Flavio Cobolli (ITA) bt Pavel Kotov (RUS) 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2
Sebastian Korda (USA x29) bt Quentin Halys (FRA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
Women's singles
2nd round
Elina Avanesyan (RUS) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x8) 6-4, 6-4
Marta Kostyuk (UKR) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x25) 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (10/6)
Maria Timofeeva (RUS) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 1-6, 6-4, 6-1
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x10) bt Alina Korneeva (RUS) 6-1, 6-2
Magdalena Frech (POL) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x16) 6-4, 7-6 (7/2)
Anastasia Zakharova (RUS) bt Kaja Juvan (SLO) 6-1, 6-1
Alycia Parks (USA) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x32) 7-5, 6-4
Cori Gauff (USA x4) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2
Mirra Andreeva (RUS) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x6) 6-0, 6-2
Diane Parry (FRA) bt Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) 7-5, 6-2
Storm Hunter (AUS) bt Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
Barbora Krejcíková (CZE x9) bt Tamara Korpatsch (GER) 6-2, 6-2
Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-2, 6-3
Paula Badosa (ESP) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 6-2, 6-3
Lesya Tsurenko (UKR x28) bt Rebeka Masarova (ESP) 6-3, 6-4
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Brenda Fruhvirtová (CZE) 6-3, 6-2
