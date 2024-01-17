Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

Collated results on day four of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Collated results on day four of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

2nd round

Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

Tomas Etcheverry (ARG x30) bt Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Adrian Mannarino (FRA x20) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-3, 6-3, 1-6, 2-6, 6-3

Ben Shelton (USA x16) bt Christopher O'Connell (AUS) 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5)

Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Hugo Gaston (FRA) 6-0, 6-3, 6-1

Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x22) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 6-2

Luca Van Assche (FRA) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x25) 6-3, 3-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-0

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x7) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-2, 7-6 (7/4)

Jannik Sinner (ITA x4) bt Jesper de Jong (NED) 6-2, 6-2, 6-2

Sebastian Baez (ARG x26) bt Daniel Galan (COL) 7-5, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

Tomas Machac (CZE) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x17) 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5)

Karen Khachanov (RUS x15) bt Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 6-3, 6-0, 6-3

Flavio Cobolli (ITA) bt Pavel Kotov (RUS) 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2

Sebastian Korda (USA x29) bt Quentin Halys (FRA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Women's singles

2nd round

Elina Avanesyan (RUS) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x8) 6-4, 6-4

Marta Kostyuk (UKR) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x25) 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (10/6)

Maria Timofeeva (RUS) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 1-6, 6-4, 6-1

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x10) bt Alina Korneeva (RUS) 6-1, 6-2

Magdalena Frech (POL) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x16) 6-4, 7-6 (7/2)

Anastasia Zakharova (RUS) bt Kaja Juvan (SLO) 6-1, 6-1

Alycia Parks (USA) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x32) 7-5, 6-4

Cori Gauff (USA x4) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2

Mirra Andreeva (RUS) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x6) 6-0, 6-2

Diane Parry (FRA) bt Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) 7-5, 6-2

Storm Hunter (AUS) bt Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Barbora Krejcíková (CZE x9) bt Tamara Korpatsch (GER) 6-2, 6-2

Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-2, 6-3

Paula Badosa (ESP) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 6-2, 6-3

Lesya Tsurenko (UKR x28) bt Rebeka Masarova (ESP) 6-3, 6-4

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Brenda Fruhvirtová (CZE) 6-3, 6-2