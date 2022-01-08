UrduPoint.com

Tennis Star Djokovic Exempt From Vaccination After Recent Covid Infection - Lawyers

Muhammad Rameez Published January 08, 2022 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Lawyers of the world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic. who had been denied entry to Australia after landing in Melbourne earlier in the week to play in the Australian Open over visa issues, said he was granted exemption form the COVID-19 vaccination after recently contracting the virus, according to the court documents published on Saturday.

Djokovic is currently in an immigration detention center awaiting deportation after the Australian authorities canceled his visa citing violations of the vaccination rules. The border authorities accused the player of "failing to provide appropriate evidence" in the airport as prior COVID-19 infection was not seen as valid grounds for a vaccination exemption. Djokovic's case will be heard in court on Monday.

"The Applicant (Djokovic) provided evidence to the Delegate that he had had SARS-CoV-2 infection within the previous six months (indeed, within the last month)," the application said.

As such, Djokovic's lawyers argue that the player met the criteria for a temporary exemption under the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) and fell under the ATAGI vaccination advice regarding recent cases of infection.

Djokovic's medical exemption certificate was reportedly given by two independent medical panels organized by Tennis Australia and the state of Victoria, where the tournament will be held January 17. He received positive PCR test results confirming a COVID-19 infection on December 16.

Given the circumstances surrounding the decision to deport Djokovic, his lawyers claim that the player was denied procedural fairness and was not given the opportunity to properly explain his case.

