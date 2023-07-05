Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

Wimbledon results on Wednesday, the third day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding; Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Men 1st rd Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x21) bt Sho Shimabukuro (JPN) 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 Daniil Medvedev (x3) bt Arthur Fery (GBR) 7-5, 6-4, 6-3 Jiri Lehecka (CZE) bt Sebastian Ofner (AUT) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 Women 1st rd Danielle Collins (USA) bt Julia Grabher (AUT) 6-4, 6-4 Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Camila Osorio (COL) 6-3, 6-4 Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Rebecca Peterson (SWE) 6-2, 6-3 Donna Vekic (CRO x20) bt Zhang Shuai (CHN) 6-2, 6-3 Anett Kontaveit (EST) bt Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA) 6-4, 6-4 Bai Zhuoxuan (CHN) bt Ysaline Bonaventure (BEL) 7-6 (7/0), 6-1 Jaqueline Cristian (ROM) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-3, 6-4 Sorana Cirstea (ROM) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 Marta Kostyuk (UKR) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x8) 0-6, 7-5, 6-2 Ekaterina Alexandrova (x21) bt Emma Navarro (USA) 6-4, 6-3 2nd rdDaria Kasatkina (x11) bt Jodie Burrage (GBR) 6-0, 6-2