Tennis: WTA Granby results - 1st update

Granby, Canada, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :results from a WTA tournament in Granby, Canada on Wednesday (x denotes seed, players from Russia and Belarus are not allowed to play for their nation due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine): 2nd rd Daria Kasatkina (x1) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 6-3, 6-2 Tatjana Maria (GER) bt Anna Bondár (HUN x4) 6-3, 6-2 Diane Parry (FRA) bt Tereza Martincova (CZE x8) 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) Marta Kostyuk (UKR x10) bt Marina Stakusic (CAN) 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 6-1Rebecca Marino (CAN) bt Jasmine Paolini (ITA x3) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2Daria Saville (AUS x9) bt Katherine Sebov (CAN) 6-1, 6-0.