Tennis: WTA Stuttgart Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results

Results from WTA event in Stuttgart on Friday

Stuttgart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) results from WTA event in Stuttgart on Friday (x denotes seeding):

Quarter-finals

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x6) v Aryna Sabalenka (x2) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5

Playing later

Iga Swiatek (Pol x1) v Emma Radacanu (GBR)

Marta Kortyul (UKR) v Coco Gauff (USA x3)

More Stories From Sports