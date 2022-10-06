UrduPoint.com

Thailand Beat Pakistan By Four Wickets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 06, 2022 | 03:49 PM

Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

Chasing a modest 117-run target, Pakistan bowlers kept Thailand batters in check as Thailand chased down the target on the penultimate ball of the match.

SYLHET: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2022) Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets to hand Pakistan their first loss in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup at the Sylhet International cricket Stadium (SICS) on Thursday morning.

Chasing a modest 117-run target, Pakistan bowlers kept Thailand batters in check as Thailand chased down the target on the penultimate ball of the match. Requiring 16 runs from two overs, the 19th over went for only six runs bowled by Nida Dar and she picked the prized scalp of Natthakan Chantham who top-scored with a 51-ball 61, which included five fours and two sixes.

With 10 runs required of the last over, Rosenan Kanoh struck Diana for a four on the second ball to help her side achieved the target with four wickets in hand.

Nida and Tuba Hasan bagged two wickets apiece, while Nashra Sandhu and Kainat Imtiaz took a wicket each.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Sidra Amin continued her fine form in the tournament, she top-scored with a 64-ball 56, smashing six boundaries. Pakistan scored 116 for five in their 20 overs at a slow and low track.

This was Pakistan’s first loss in the tournament. In three outings in the tournament, Pakistan have won last two matches played against Malaysia and defending champions Bangladesh. The team will now take on arch-rivals India tomorrow at the SICS. The match will be broadcast live on ptv sports, with toss taking place at 12 and first ball to be bowled at 1230pm PKT.

Scores in brief:

Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

Pakistan 116-5, 20 overs (Sidra Amin 56; Sornnarin Tippoch 2-20)

Thailand 117-6, 19.5 overs (Natthakan Chantham 61; Nida Dar 2-26, Tuba Hasan 2-18)

Player of the match - Natthakan Chantham (Thailand)

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 Thailand Bangladesh Fine Sylhet Malaysia From Asia PTV Sports

Recent Stories

Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge th ..

Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge threatening case

6 minutes ago
 All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilit ..

All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: FM

20 minutes ago
 Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money launderi ..

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will b ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will bring revolutionary changes in ..

2 hours ago
 No one would be allowed to mount an assault on Isl ..

No one would be allowed to mount an assault on Islamabad: Ruling Coalition

3 hours ago
 Govt taking measures to bring down dollar price: I ..

Govt taking measures to bring down dollar price: Ishaq Dar

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.