UrduPoint.com

Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana Shines In Asian Tour Phuket

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 04:53 PM

Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana shines in Asian Tour Phuket

Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana provided some unexpected home-turf razzle-dazzle on day two of the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship Friday, hitting an eight-under-par 64

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana provided some unexpected home-turf razzle-dazzle on day two of the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship Friday, hitting an eight-under-par 64.

The 23-year-old, ranked 328th in the world, marched up the leaderboard, hitting eight birdies and claiming a one-shot clubhouse lead over America's John Catlin.

"Initially this week I was just focusing on making the cut, but I am changing my game plan for tomorrow and looking to go further," Kaewkanjana said.

The wet conditions and preferred lies rule meant Kaewkanjana's second-round effort does not count towards equalling Australian legend Greg Norman's course record of 64 in the 1994 Johnnie Walker Classic.

Catlin looked strong earlier, hitting a four-under-par 68 and was clubhouse leader on day one following a first-round 65, seven-under-par result.

"I played well today but need to go to the range and work on a few things," Catlin said.

The $1 million tournament on the popular holiday island of Phuket marks the first tour tee-off since a 20-month pandemic disruption.

Chinese Taipei's Chan Shih-chang, who had a bogey-free round of 68, and American Sihwan Kim who hit 66 are tying in third place overall.

"I didn't putt as well as I did yesterday... The greens seem to be faster this morning," Chan said.

The Blue Canyon event comes weeks after Norman announced a new series of 10 events from 2022, backed by $200 million of Saudi money.

Leading scores after the second round of the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship (par 72): 132 - Sadom Kaewkanjana (THAI) 68-64 133 - John Catlin (USA) 65-68 134 - Chan Shih-chang (TPE) 66-68, Sihwan Kim (USA)68-66136 - Kim Joohyung (KOR) 69-67,137 - Bjorn Hellgren (SWE) 69-69, Ben Leong (MYS) 69-68, Phachara Khongwatmai (THAI) 67-70, Ok Taehoon (KOR) 70-67.

Related Topics

USA World Saudi Taipei Phuket Lead Norman Money Event From Million

Recent Stories

Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviat ..

Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviation and empowerment at NUST

53 seconds ago
 Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addi ..

Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addition to Pakistan Stream - Mini ..

2 minutes ago
 Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands i ..

Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands in Moscow - Source

3 minutes ago
 Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First ..

Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First Found in South Africa - Healt ..

3 minutes ago
 DPO visits city, reviews security arrangements

DPO visits city, reviews security arrangements

3 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.