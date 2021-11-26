UrduPoint.com

Thal Jeep Rally: Muhammad Ali Sultan Wins Qualifying Round

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 07:00 PM

MUZAFAFRGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :In qualifying round of 6th Thal Desert Jeep Rally, Sahibzada Muhammad Ali Sultan secured first position by covering 3 km track in1 minute and 31 seconds.

Zain Mehmood covered the track in 1 minute 32 seconds and got the second position while Shiraz Qureshi got the third position by completing the track in 1 minute 33 seconds.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza drove Palwasha Hayat Khan's car on the track and inaugurated the qualifying round.

As many as 109 vehicles participated in the qualifying round which included 41 prepared categories, 60 stock category and 8 female category vehicles.

MPA Niaz Ahmed Gashkori, DPO Hassan Iqbal, ADC Revenue Shah Rukh, , Chairman Zakat Committee Mehr Abdul Hussain Turgar and AC Kot Addu Dr. Fayyaz were also present The DC said that Desert Jeep Rally has become the hallmark of Muzaffargarh and the number of competitors in the rally is increasing.

This year 109 vehicles are participating in it, including 8 women's vehicles, he said adding that the district administration would continue to work with the organizations concerned to make the event a success and an entertainment for the people.

DPO Hassan Iqbal said that complete arrangements have been made for the safety of all the drivers and their vehicles participating in the competitions on the track which is around 16 km long.

More than 300 police personnel are on duty for security, he informed.

In the stock category of qualifying round, Yasir Ahmed got first position, Syed Asif Imam got second and Timur Khawaja got third position. In the women's category, Rabab Sultan stood first, Palwasha Hayat clinched second and Nada Wasti bagged third positions respectively.

The finals of the stock and women's categories will be held on November 27, while the finals of the prepared category will be held on Nov 28.

