Third phase of Basketball program concludes

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The third phase of the FIBA Foundation's "Basketball for Good program" concluded on Monday with a resounding success, leaving a positive impact on the lives of over 90 girls from diverse schools held here at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex.

The two-day event aimed to promote sports, teamwork, and empowerment among young girls held under the supervision of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Associate Secretary and Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) General Secretary, Ouj E Zahoor, the "Ball In Street" event marked the third segment of the FIBA Foundation's Basketball for Good program, following successful events in Multan and Lahore.

National Coaches, Riaz Malik and Umer Mahmood, took the lead with their exceptional coaching skills. They were joined by an illustrious team of coaches, including Naveed Ahmed, Yasir Ghafoor, Yasir Mujtaba, and Prem Shehzad, who conducted informative sessions on coaching skills, training, modern techniques, and basketball games, inspiring the young participants to pursue their basketball dreams.

The concluding ceremony witnessed esteemed guests, with Chairperson of Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF) Cristina von Sperling Afridi, and President Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) Ejaz Rafi Butt, serving as the chief guests. Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Associate Secretary Ouj E Zahoor, National Basketball Team Coach Riaz Malik, PBBF Director Media Azam Dar, and other dignitaries also graced the event with their presence.

As a symbol of achievement and encouragement, certificates were distributed among all the participants at the end of the coaching workshop. Additionally, basketballs were presented to the participating schools, fostering a continued love for the sport among the youth.

The third phase of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Basketball for Good program in Islamabad exemplifies the transformative power of sports, promoting gender equality and empowerment among the younger generation. The organizers and participants alike hope to carry forward the spirit of unity, teamwork and dedication instilled during this memorable event.