Open Menu

Third Phase Of Basketball Program Concludes

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 09, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Third phase of Basketball program concludes

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The third phase of the FIBA Foundation's "Basketball for Good program" concluded on Monday with a resounding success, leaving a positive impact on the lives of over 90 girls from diverse schools held here at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex.

The two-day event aimed to promote sports, teamwork, and empowerment among young girls held under the supervision of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Associate Secretary and Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) General Secretary, Ouj E Zahoor, the "Ball In Street" event marked the third segment of the FIBA Foundation's Basketball for Good program, following successful events in Multan and Lahore.

National Coaches, Riaz Malik and Umer Mahmood, took the lead with their exceptional coaching skills. They were joined by an illustrious team of coaches, including Naveed Ahmed, Yasir Ghafoor, Yasir Mujtaba, and Prem Shehzad, who conducted informative sessions on coaching skills, training, modern techniques, and basketball games, inspiring the young participants to pursue their basketball dreams.

The concluding ceremony witnessed esteemed guests, with Chairperson of Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF) Cristina von Sperling Afridi, and President Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) Ejaz Rafi Butt, serving as the chief guests. Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Associate Secretary Ouj E Zahoor, National Basketball Team Coach Riaz Malik, PBBF Director Media Azam Dar, and other dignitaries also graced the event with their presence.

As a symbol of achievement and encouragement, certificates were distributed among all the participants at the end of the coaching workshop. Additionally, basketballs were presented to the participating schools, fostering a continued love for the sport among the youth.

The third phase of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Basketball for Good program in Islamabad exemplifies the transformative power of sports, promoting gender equality and empowerment among the younger generation. The organizers and participants alike hope to carry forward the spirit of unity, teamwork and dedication instilled during this memorable event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Sports Malik Riaz Young Lead Afridi Media Event All From Coach Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds a ..

Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds at devastating scale

20 seconds ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

46 minutes ago
 Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment ..

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment years to benefit from higher ..

1 hour ago
 CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'g ..

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'good intentions'

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses ..

UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses that the immediate priority i ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President and French President discuss bilater ..

UAE President and French President discuss bilateral ties and regional developme ..

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest regional developments

13 hours ago
 UAE President holds phone calls with heads of stat ..

UAE President holds phone calls with heads of state of Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Isr ..

13 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science trainin ..

Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science training programme

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports