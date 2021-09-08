UrduPoint.com

Three Former American Football Athletes Admit Guilt in Healthcare Fraud - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Three former National Football League (NFL) players pleaded guilty in a scheme to defraud a health care benefit program for retired NFL players, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"Clinton Portis, 40, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, and Tamarick Vanover, 47, of Tallahassee, Florida, pleaded guilty on Friday, Sept. 3. Robert McCune, 40, of Riverdale, Georgia, pleaded guilty on Aug. 24," Justice said in a press release.

The former players admitted to participating in a scheme to defraud the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, the release said.

The plan provides tax-free reimbursement of out-of-pocket medical care expenses not covered by insurance, and that were incurred by former players, their spouses, and their dependents - up to a maximum of $350,000 per player, the release added.

Portis obtained $99,264 and Vancover won $159,510 in benefits for medical equipment that was not actually provided. McCune received payouts of $2.5 million, according to the release.

A total of 15 defendants have pleaded guilty in connection with the scheme, the department said.

