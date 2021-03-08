Three-week ban for Brumbies skipper Alaalatoa

Sydney, March 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :ACT Brumbies captain Alan Alaalatoa was suspended for three weeks Monday over a dangerous tackle, dealing the defending Super Rugby AU champions a heavy blow.

Alaalatoa was sent off for a high shot on fellow prop Pone Fa'amausili during the Brumbies' 27-24 win over the Melbourne Rebels on Saturday.

"Alaalatoa has been suspended from all forms of the game for three weeks, up to and including April 2, 2021," governing body SANZAAR said.

The Australia international could have faced six weeks out but a clean judicial record and a guilty plea helped his case.

But it is major setback for the table-topping Canberra side with Wallaby forwards James Slipper and Folau Fainga'a already sidelined through injury.

They face key rivals, the Queensland Reds, this weekend.

Western Force, who won their first game in Super Rugby AU on Friday, beating the NSW Waratahs, were also hit with a ban for hooker Andrew Ready.

He was suspended for three weeks after being red-carded for throwing a punch.