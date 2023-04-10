Close
Tickets For Pak V NZ Matches In Rawalpindi And Karachi To Go On Sale

Muhammad Rameez Published April 10, 2023 | 07:41 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ):The tickets for the fourth and fifth T20 Internationals and the five One-Day Internationals between Pakistan and New Zealand will be available online from tomorrow, Tuesday 11.

The fans can log on to pcb.bookme.pk from 1600 to buy the tickets.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has once again set affordable prices so the cricket lovers in Rawalpindi and Karachi can watch their stars in action.

Tickets for the last two T20Is at Rawalpindi are priced at PKR500 for Premium enclosures (Miran Bakhsh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat) and at PKR1,000 for VIP enclosures (Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar, Azhar Mehmood and Javed Miandad). The third-floor gallery for the two matches on 20 and 24 April is available at PKR 3,500.

The tickets for the first two ODIs on 27 and 29 April at the Pindi Cricket Stadium will be available for PKR300 (Premium enclosure), PKR500 (VIP enclosure) and PKR 3,000 (third floor gallery).

Fans can buy tickets in Karachi in the range of PKR250 to PKR1,000.

General enclosure (Iqbal Qasim, Nasimul Ghani, Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhar Alam) tickets are available for PKR250. Fans will have to pay PKR500 for a seat in First class enclosure (Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, Zaheer Abbas and Majid Khan). A seat in Premium enclosure (Quaid, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan) is available for PKR750 and VIP enclosure (Hanif Mohammad,Javed Miandad and Fazal Mahmood) is priced at PKR1,000).

The final three ODIs will be played on 3, 5 and 7 May at the National Stadium.

