TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The Olympic Games in Tokyo do not affect the workload of the healthcare system in Japan, International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams told reporters.

Earlier there were several protests against the holding of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, including during the opening ceremony.

"This situation is unfortunately not unique to Japan. There are problems in my country... I would emphasize that... we are not taking the [healthcare] resources," Adams said when asked by a Japanese journalist whether it was admissible to hold the Olympics when many Tokyo residents were unable to get timely medical assistance.

