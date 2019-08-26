Top wrestlers to be seen in action from Wednesday

World's top wrestlers would be seen in action in the International Wrestling Competitions (IWC) to be held here at the Jinnah Stadium of the Pakistan Sports Complex from Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :World's top wrestlers would be seen in action in the International Wrestling Competitions (IWC) to be held here at the Jinnah Stadium of the Pakistan Sports Complex from Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Ring of Pakistan (ROP) Chairman Pir Syed Asim Ali Shah said Badshah Khan would defend his title in the event which would continue till August 30.

WWE super star Chris Masters, Tiny Iron and six top professional wrestlers would be seen in action in the mega event.

Apart from foreign wrestlers from the UK, USA, France, Belgium, Switzerland and Hungary, three Pakistani wrestlers Inam Butt, Tayyab Awan and Ijaz Haider would also be seen in action in the IWC.

This event would send a clear message to the international community that Pakistan is a safe and secure country for hosting all kinds of sports activities, he said.

Shah said the event would also provide opportunity to the local talent to showcase their skills.

To a question, he said the Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza was very helpful and had assured for all-out support for the event.

I am very grateful to the Armed Forces of Pakistan as without their support and security, we would had never been able to host such a mega event in Pakistan, he said.

Shah said for the last three years, we had managed to bring top wrestlers from different countries to Pakistan, who were all full of praise for the hospitality of Pakistani people.

We were ready to establish international wrestling academy in Pakistan as it would help us train local wrestlers, he said.