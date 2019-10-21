UrduPoint.com
Tour De France Star Groenwegen Sticking With Jumbo

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 10:51 PM

Sprinter Dylan Groenewegen has extended his stay with up-and-coming Dutch cycling team Jumbo-Visma intil 2023, the rider said on Monday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Sprinter Dylan Groenewegen has extended his stay with up-and-coming Dutch cycling team Jumbo-Visma intil 2023, the rider said on Monday.

The 26-year-old Groenewegen has won four stages in the Tour de France, and will be just one of a plethora of big-names on the ambitious outfit's roster in the coming seasons.

"I joined the team at the age of 22. Since then, I have improved a lot," he told Jumbo's website.

"This happened to every rider who joined the team. We started at zero and look where we are now," he added.

Vuelta a Espana winner in Slovenia's Primoz Roglic and new recruit former world and Giro d'Italia champion Tom Dumoulin will target Grand Tour wins for next season.

Unlike Britain's Team Ineos, Jumbo target stage wins as well as overall titles.

The 26-year-old Groenewegen, whose style has been compared to that of British sprinter Mark Cavendish, won two stages on the 2018 Tour and another two this year.

During the race in July, Jumbo's Steven Kruijswijk came third overall as they marked themselves out as major players.

Mike Teunissen won the opening stage to wear the yellow jersey, Jumbo then won the team time-trial and break-out all rounder Wout van Aert won in a crosswind with Groenewegen's input taking their stage tally to five.

