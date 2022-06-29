UrduPoint.com

Traditional Games Ended In Abbottabad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 29, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Traditional Games ended in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :A day long Traditional Games organized by the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded at Kunj Ground Abbottabad on Wednesday.

These competitions included tug-of-war, stone lifting, kabaddi and gatka competitions. Former DG Sports Tariq Mahmood was the chief guest along with District Bar Association President Malik Amjad Awan, Admin Officer Irshad Khan, DSOs, Regional Sports Officer Ahmad Zaman and other personalities were also present.

In the tug of war Abbottabad Green won the trophy after defeating Sylhet XI team in the final while the Kabaddi final match was drawn. Zafar Iqbal took the field in stone lifting.

Former DG Sports Tariq Mahmood distributed cash prizes and trophies among the players.

DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan, Director Sports Operations Azizullah Khan, Deputy Director Sports Operations Jamshed Baloch paid tribute to the entire team. He said that such initiatives and events had revived traditional sports and enhanced the best skills and passion of participants.

He also said on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, all necessary steps were being taken for the promotion and development of sports.

Cash prizes were also distributed among the medal winners which would enhance their passion towards traditional games.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Abbottabad Kabaddi Sylhet Jamshed All Best

Recent Stories

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market lo ..

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market loses 308 points

34 minutes ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Haj ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Hajj moon today

59 minutes ago
 Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 d ..

Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 days

2 hours ago
 One polio worker and two policemen were gunned dow ..

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

4 hours ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by Th ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.