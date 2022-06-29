Traditional Games ended in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :A day long Traditional Games organized by the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded at Kunj Ground Abbottabad on Wednesday.

These competitions included tug-of-war, stone lifting, kabaddi and gatka competitions. Former DG Sports Tariq Mahmood was the chief guest along with District Bar Association President Malik Amjad Awan, Admin Officer Irshad Khan, DSOs, Regional Sports Officer Ahmad Zaman and other personalities were also present.

In the tug of war Abbottabad Green won the trophy after defeating Sylhet XI team in the final while the Kabaddi final match was drawn. Zafar Iqbal took the field in stone lifting.

Former DG Sports Tariq Mahmood distributed cash prizes and trophies among the players.

DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan, Director Sports Operations Azizullah Khan, Deputy Director Sports Operations Jamshed Baloch paid tribute to the entire team. He said that such initiatives and events had revived traditional sports and enhanced the best skills and passion of participants.

He also said on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, all necessary steps were being taken for the promotion and development of sports.

Cash prizes were also distributed among the medal winners which would enhance their passion towards traditional games.