Traditional sports competitions in North Waziristan conclude

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The traditional sports competitions in North Waziristan organised by the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded on Wednesday.

The chief guest of the ethnosports competitions was Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan, who was accompanied by District Police Officer Rafi Dawar, Chief Coach Shafqatullah and Administrative Officer Irshad Khan.

In these competitions, Razzaq XI won first, Miranshah XI second, Abrar and Mohsin bagged the first position in musical chair, while Rehman and Wajid came in second, whereas Razmak won the Gali Danda competition, Zaheeruddin came in first in Pooch Pooch and Shahid was declared the winner in Sakhe.

On the conclusion of the event, Additional Deputy Commissioner Daulat Khan and Deputy Director Sports Jamshed Baloch distributed prizes among the winners.

Despite the security situation in North Waziristan, the traditional sports were organised in a peaceful and efficient manner. Individuals of different ages including children and youth participated in these traditional games, which were played at the local level.