Trae Young shines as Hawks rally past Sixers

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Trae Young poured in 25 points and added 18 assists as the Atlanta Hawks rallied Monday to beat the Philadelphia 76ers in game four of their second round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Young shot eight of 26 from the floor and drained three, threes but he had plenty of help from his supporting cast as all five Hawks starters finished in double figures to level the best-of-seven series at 2-2. The 18 assists equals Young's career high.

Young also busted out from under the watchful eye of Philadelphia's defensive specialist Ben Simmons who was given the task of guarding him. Simmons finished second this year in NBA defensive player of the year voting to Utah's Rudy Gobert.

The fifth-seeded Hawks overcame an 18-point first half deficit then traded leads with the Sixers down the stretch but managed to hold on for the victory.

Game five is Wednesday night.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 22 points, John Collins finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds, and Clint Capela had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Atlanta.

Tobias Harris had 20 points and Joel Embiid recorded 17 points and 21 rebounds for the top-seeded 76ers, who were outscored 54-38 in the second half. Simmons delivered 11 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks.

Embiid, who averaged 35.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the first three games of this series, is playing with a tear in his right lateral meniscus.

Young and Bogdanovic combined for seven threes as the Hawks improved their scoring from beyond the arc. Atlanta committed just four turnovers compared to 12 for the 76ers.