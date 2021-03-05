Tsitsipas fends off Khachanov to make Rotterdam semis

Stefanos Tsitsipas, a semi-finalist at last month's Australian Open, reached the final four of the ATP Rotterdam tournament on Friday with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 victory over Karen Khachanov

Rotterdam, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Stefanos Tsitsipas, a semi-finalist at last month's Australian Open, reached the final four of the ATP Rotterdam tournament on Friday with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 victory over Karen Khachanov.

World number six Tsitsipas fought back from 3-1 down in the final set and broke his Russian opponent at five games each before sealing a place in the semi-finals.

The second-seeded Greek will play either fourth seed Andrey Rublev of Russia or Frenchman Jeremy Chardy for a spot in Sunday's final.

Tsitsipas beat Rafael Nadal en route to the Australian Open semi-finals before losing to Daniil Medvedev, who crashed out in the opening round in Rotterdam as top seed.