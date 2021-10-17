U16 Talent Hunt Table Tennis Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :The U16 Talent Hunt Table Tennis Championship got underway here at Lala Rafique sports Arena on Sunday.

A total of 20 girls and boys players from Peshawar district are participating. The Championship was inaugurated by Miss Shabana along with Senior Vice President of KP Table Tennis Association Kifayat Ullah, and Arshad Khan.

Kifayat Ullah on this occasion said that the aim and objective of the U16 Talent Hunt Table Tennis Championship was give competitive exposure to the youth so that they could exhibit their talent in appropriate manners.

In the opening match of the Championship Haroon defeated Usman 3-2, Usman defeated Shayan 3-0, Areeb Khan defeated Rehman 3-1, Usman defeated Khorera 3-1. The Championship will continue for two-day.