Open Menu

Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal Appointed As Bowling Coaches For Men’s National Team

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 21, 2023 | 05:37 PM

Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coaches for Men’s National Team

Members of the 2009 T20 World Cup and 2012 Asia Cup winning squad, and former Pakistan cricketers Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal, have been appointed as the Fast Bowling and Spin Bowling Coaches, respectively, for the Pakistan Men’s Team

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Members of the 2009 T20 World Cup and 2012 Asia Cup winning squad, and former Pakistan cricketers Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal, have been appointed as the Fast Bowling and Spin Bowling Coaches, respectively, for the Pakistan Men’s Team. Their inaugural assignments in these roles include the Test series against Australia scheduled from 14 December 2023 to 7 January 2024 and the T20I series against New Zealand from 12 to 21 January 2024.

Umar Gul previously served as the bowling coach for the Pakistan Men’s Team during the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, and the subsequent series against New Zealand at home. He has also been the bowling coach for Quetta Gladiators in the last HBL PSL season and Afghanistan’s bowling coach in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2022. He made his international debut in 2003, representing Pakistan in 47 Tests (163 wickets at 34.06), 130 ODIs (179 wickets at 29.34), and 60 T20Is (85 wickets at 16.97) between 2003 and 2016.

Former world no.

1 ODI bowler Saeed Ajmal will take charge as the Spin Bowling Coach. Saeed, who made his international debut in 2008, represented Pakistan in 35 Tests, 113 ODIs, and 64 T20Is, picking up 447 wickets across the three formats. He also served as the spin bowling coach with the HBL PSL franchise Islamabad United.

Umar Gul: "I am pleased to join as the bowling coach of Pakistan team and feel honoured to have been given the opportunity to contribute to Pakistan cricket by Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf. Having had previous working experience with the men’s side, I will bring my coaching expertise with the aim of elevating Pakistan's bowling prowess to new heights."

Saeed Ajmal: "I am truly honoured and grateful for the opportunity provided by Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf to serve as the spin bowling coach. I am delighted to contribute to the development of spin bowling talent within the Pakistan national team. I believe my career and coaching experience will help enhance the spin bowling arsenal of the team."

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Afghanistan T20 World ICC Australia Zaka Ashraf PCB Pakistan Super League Saeed Ajmal Umar Gul January December 2016 Islamabad United From Asia Arsenal Coach Habib Bank Limited New Zealand Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

SDC to expedite computerization of pending land re ..

SDC to expedite computerization of pending land record: Khalid Iqbal

10 minutes ago
 14th NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy from Wednesday

14th NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy from Wednesday

11 minutes ago
 AIG police welfare visits Dera to hand over welfar ..

AIG police welfare visits Dera to hand over welfare cheque to police martyr's fa ..

10 minutes ago

28 minutes ago
 Global markets stumble as traders await Fed minute ..

Global markets stumble as traders await Fed minutes

14 minutes ago
 World Children's Day: striving for a healthier, to ..

World Children's Day: striving for a healthier, tobacco-free future for Pakistan ..

14 minutes ago
Rupee gains 18 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 18 paisa against Dollar

14 minutes ago
 South Korean President Yoon begins three-day UK st ..

South Korean President Yoon begins three-day UK state visit

14 minutes ago
 PIDE chief for attracting foreign investment inste ..

PIDE chief for attracting foreign investment instead of getting loans to improve ..

14 minutes ago
 Asian markets extend US rally as rates confidence ..

Asian markets extend US rally as rates confidence grows

6 minutes ago
 COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective ..

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective Training Exercise of Strike Co ..

3 hours ago
 German Development Bank (KfW) delegation assures t ..

German Development Bank (KfW) delegation assures to enhance cooperation with KP ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports