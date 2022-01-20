UrduPoint.com

UN General Assembly President Calls On All States To Observe Truce During Beijing Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 20, 2022 | 09:07 PM

UN General Assembly President Calls on All States to Observe Truce During Beijing Olympics

UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid on Thursday called on all states to observe a truce and promote a culture of peace during the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in China

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid on Thursday called on all states to observe a truce and promote a culture of peace during the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in China.

"As President of the General Assembly at its seventy-sixth session, I solemnly appeal to all Member States to demonstrate their commitment to the Olympic Truce for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and to undertake concrete actions at the local, national, regional and world levels to promote and strengthen a culture of peace and harmony based on the spirit of the truce," Shahid said.

Shahid also urged all warring parties in ongoing armed conflicts across the world to agree to mutual ceasefires for the duration of the Olympic truce, which, he said, would provide an opportunity to resolve disputes peacefully.

