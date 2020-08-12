Uncapped Robinson in England squad for second Pakistan Test Pakistan

Southampton, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Uncapped Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson was included on Wednesday in England's 14-man squad for the second Test against Pakistan.

The 26-year-old trained with the squad during the West Indies series and took eight Hampshire wickets during his subsequent appearance in the Bob Willis Trophy--the first-class competition that is replacing the County Championship in a season cut short by the coronavirus.

But whether he makes a Test debut at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl ground on Thursday could depend on how the England attack that played in a three-wicket win in the first of a three-match series recovers from their exertions at Old Trafford last week.

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes has already been ruled out after playing in Manchester as he gets ready to return to New Zealand for family reasons.

England squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire, capt), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Dom Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire, wkt), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)jdg/iwd