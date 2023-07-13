Open Menu

UNHCR, FIFA Sign MoU On Cooperation In Humanitarian Aid To Forcibly Displaced Persons

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 13, 2023 | 06:41 PM

UNHCR, FIFA Sign MoU on Cooperation in Humanitarian Aid to Forcibly Displaced Persons

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the International Association Football Federation (FIFA) to further develop bilateral cooperation in humanitarian aid to forcibly displaced people and enhance global access to football and education

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the International Association Football Federation (FIFA) to further develop bilateral cooperation in humanitarian aid to forcibly displaced people and enhance global access to football and education.

"FIFA and UNHCR ... today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further develop their long-standing working relationship. The long-term agreement will lead to both organizations working closely with those forcibly displaced from their homes and help to strengthen communities through enhanced access to football, education and other opportunities," the UN agency said in a statement.

The signing ceremony took place in Geneva and was chaired by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. Both officials expressed their commitment to their ongoing humanitarian partnership.

"The more people we reach at first - a few at least - and especially the more kids we reach around the world, the better. Additionally, via projects supported by the FIFA Foundation, there is a particular focus on improving the lives of displaced people worldwide, empowering them to restart their lives and to contribute to their new community," Infantino said shortly after the ceremony.

The memorandum builds upon four years of collaboration, the statement read. Moreover, in accordance with commitments outlined in the document, the two organizations plan to use the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup to spread awareness about the UNHCR's initiatives, the statement read.

FIFA is a long-standing partner in many of the UN's initiatives. Since the strategic alliance was signed in 1999, FIFA has contributed to social, educational and ecological projects of the UN, as its key partner in many of them.

Related Topics

Football World United Nations Education FIFA Geneva Alliance Lead Women From Refugee Agreement UNHCR

Recent Stories

Dubai to host MEIDAM 2023 in September

Dubai to host MEIDAM 2023 in September

13 minutes ago
 IPO Chairman visits University of Veterinary and A ..

IPO Chairman visits University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS)

4 minutes ago
 Around 7.2 million families received Benazir Kafaa ..

Around 7.2 million families received Benazir Kafaalat payments: Faisal Kundi

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Public Debt Amounts to $347.7Bln as of Ju ..

Russia's Public Debt Amounts to $347.7Bln as of July 1 - Central Bank

5 minutes ago
 NDMA, Save the Children signed MoU to strengthen d ..

NDMA, Save the Children signed MoU to strengthen disaster risk reduction

5 minutes ago
 Emirates Steel Arkan, Al Jazeera Steel Product ink ..

Emirates Steel Arkan, Al Jazeera Steel Product ink MoU to utilise joint expertis ..

57 minutes ago
Sharjah&#039;s Islamic Arts Festival to showcase & ..

Sharjah&#039;s Islamic Arts Festival to showcase &#039;Manifestations&#039; of g ..

58 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs municipalities’ heads to m ..

Sharjah Ruler directs municipalities’ heads to make daily tours, greenlights A ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive pla ..

COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive plan to enable responsible energy ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Education concludes participation in G ..

Ministry of Education concludes participation in G20 Education Working Group mee ..

2 hours ago
 NDMA & Save the Children Signed MoU to Strengthen ..

NDMA & Save the Children Signed MoU to Strengthen Disaster Risk Reduction

2 hours ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Gujrat under PITB’ ..

Co-Working Center launched in Gujrat under PITB’s e-Earn program

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports