UNHCR, FIFA Sign MoU on Cooperation in Humanitarian Aid to Forcibly Displaced Persons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the International Association Football Federation (FIFA) to further develop bilateral cooperation in humanitarian aid to forcibly displaced people and enhance global access to football and education.

"FIFA and UNHCR ... today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further develop their long-standing working relationship. The long-term agreement will lead to both organizations working closely with those forcibly displaced from their homes and help to strengthen communities through enhanced access to football, education and other opportunities," the UN agency said in a statement.

The signing ceremony took place in Geneva and was chaired by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. Both officials expressed their commitment to their ongoing humanitarian partnership.

"The more people we reach at first - a few at least - and especially the more kids we reach around the world, the better. Additionally, via projects supported by the FIFA Foundation, there is a particular focus on improving the lives of displaced people worldwide, empowering them to restart their lives and to contribute to their new community," Infantino said shortly after the ceremony.

The memorandum builds upon four years of collaboration, the statement read. Moreover, in accordance with commitments outlined in the document, the two organizations plan to use the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup to spread awareness about the UNHCR's initiatives, the statement read.

FIFA is a long-standing partner in many of the UN's initiatives. Since the strategic alliance was signed in 1999, FIFA has contributed to social, educational and ecological projects of the UN, as its key partner in many of them.