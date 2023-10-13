UoP wins overall trophy of Pak-Army Greater Grand Universities Sports Gala-2023

The University of Peshawar won the overall trophy of the Pakistan Army Greater Grand Universities Sports Gala 2023 after securing winner trophies in four different major games here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The University of Peshawar won the overall trophy of the Pakistan Army Greater Grand Universities Sports Gala 2023 after securing winner trophies in four different major games here on Friday.

The University of Peshawar secured first place by securing 48 points, followed by Islamia College University (44) points, the University of Agriculture (28 points), Khyber Medical College Peshawar (06 points), Pakistan Forest Institute Peshawar (03) points, UET Peshawar (06 points), IRNUM Peshawar (00), and Khyber College.

Maj. Gen. Noor Wali, IG FC (North), was the chief guest at the prize distribution and closing ceremony held on the main lawn of the University of Peshawar. Commandant 102 Brigade Brig. Sajid Mahmud, Chairman Coordination Campus Committee (CCC), VC Agri Peshawar Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht, VC UoP Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Khan Haveed, Prof. Dr. Gul Majeed, VC Islamia College University, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, VC UET, Dean KMC Prof. Mahmud Aurangzeb, Khalid Ilyas, DG PFI Peshawar, Pro. Dr. Syed Nasir Shah, Dean KCD Peshawar, Dr. Akifullah, Director IRNUM Peshawar, Organizing Secretary Bahre Karam, players, officials, and large numbers of members of the various faculties were also present.

Address as the chief guest, IG FC (North), Major General Noor Wali termed the Pakistan Army Greater Grand Sports Gala a very good initiative wherein the players, both female and male students, got an opportunity to show their hidden talent in the Games.

He said that it would be a regular feature and appreciated Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Hassan Azhar Hayat for extending both financial and moral support by fulfilling the promise he made with the student to have a Greater Grand Sports Gala.

He said now sports are an integral part of the education syllabus, as a healthy mind resides in a healthy body.

He said participation in various sports activities is very vital for the students because it helps them to be physically and mentally fit so that they can face tough challenges in their practical lives.

He also appreciated the Chairman of the Campus Coordination Committee, Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht, and the Organizing Secretary, former international athlete Bahre Karam, with his team, including Director Sports at Agri University Bilal Khan, Director

Sports Islamia College Ali Hoti and Director Sports UET Muhammad Ali for their excellent work in making this gala a memorable one.

The University of Peshawar secured first place in basketball (men), badminton (women), table tennis (women), and volleyball (women) and took runners-up trophies in athletics, badminton, cricket, football, squash, table tennis, and volleyball (men), carrom board (women), and ludo (women), and took third place in tug of war (women).

Islamia College took first place in Athletics, Football, Table Tennis, Squash, Tug of War, Volleyball (Men), Carrom Board (Women), got runners-up trophies in Basketball (Men), and third place in Badminton.

Agriculture University Peshawar took first positions in badminton, cricket (men), tug of war (women), runners-up positions in athletics (men), volleyball (women), and football, squash, table tennis, tug of war (men), and volleyball (women).

UET won the runners-up trophy in Tug of War, third place in badminton, table tennis, and volleyball (women), and KMC got the runners-up trophy in Tug of War, third place in cricket (men), and carrom board (women).

At the end, the chief guest, Major General Noor Wali, of IG FC, gave away trophies and cash prizes. Professor Dr. Jehan Bakht and Organizing Secretary Bahre Karam gave away shields to Major General Noor Wali and Commandant 102 Brigade Brig. Sajid Mehmud.