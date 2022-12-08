MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Ecuador has stepped down as the host country of the regional football championship America's Cup in 2024 and will likely be replaced by the United States, Fox sports Mexico journalist Diego Montalvan has said.

"The 2024 Copa America (America's Cup) is looking like it will be in the USA! This, after the resignation of Ecuador as host country," Montalvan on social media on Wednesday.

The US, Mexico and Canada have agreed to play in the football tournament. In addition three more teams from the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football will be invited, the journalist said.

Ecuador was chosen as the host for the tournament in 2024, but backed out of the organization after Ecuadorian Football Federation president Francisco Egas stated in November that the country could not ensure proper organization due to insecurity associated with violent crime and drug trafficking.